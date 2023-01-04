Hartford police investigate vandalism at Mark Twain House

Police said three unidentified people dressed in dark clothing threw pieces of asphalt through the windows. A rare statue inside the building was also damaged.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are searching for the suspects that damaged the Mark Twain House on Monday morning.

Police said at approximately 7:20 a.m., they responded to the Mark Twain House, located at 65 Forest Street on a property damage complaint. Police said three unidentified people dressed in dark clothing threw pieces of asphalt through the windows. A rare statue inside the building was also damaged by the asphalt.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and the incident is being investigated by the Hartford Police, the Northwest Community Service Officers, and the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division.

Samuel Clemens, who wrote under the pen name Mark Twain, had the house built in 1873. His family moved in the following year. They lived in the home until 1891 when financial difficulties forced them to move to Europe.

The neighborhood at the time was known as Nook Farms. Well known artists and intellectuals, such as writer Harriet Beecher Stowe and feminist, Isabella Beecher Hooker lived nearby.

