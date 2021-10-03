Hartford Police investigate five separate shootings in the last 24 hours

Next week, Hartford Police is launching a new Shooting Task Force to combat these crimes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In about a 24-hour span, Hartford faced five separate shootings, two of which involved teenagers.

On Monday, police say a 15-year-old was shot in the stomach by his father. Officials say his injuries were non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

Early Tuesday morning, police also responded to the area of Washington Street. It was later learned a 19-year-old, identified by police as Andres Bonilla, had died after being brought by a private vehicle to the hospital.

Police said they plan on going through surveillance camera footage from the area to help in Tuesday's investigation.

Officers responded to the area of Enfield Street around 1:53 p.m.Tuesday on a Shot Spotter activation. A local hospital reported while officers were still on the scene that a reported gunshot victim was dropped off by a private car.

The man was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle and is currently listed in stable condition, say police.

Officers responded to another Shot Spotter activation in the area of Lawrence Street around 4:31 p.m. Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot to the leg in the area of Russ Street. He was taken to the hospital and is also listed in stable condition.

Next week, Hartford Police is launching a new Shooting Task Force to combat these crimes.

"[It will] be a dedicated team of officers just dedicated to shootings, non-fatal shootings. Working in conjunction with our homicide team who are doing that anyway," Boisvert said. "We hope that we can drive these numbers down. It’s a proactive approach. We’re hoping to make a difference in these non-fatal shootings and bring these numbers down."

Hartford Police encouraging anyone with information regarding the case to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS.

