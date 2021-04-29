Hartford police investigate shooting at gas station

The victim was found with three gunshot wounds to the leg.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a person was shot three times in the leg early Thursday morning.

Hartford police said officers responded to a shot spotter activation early Thursday morning to the Exxon gas station on Homestead Ave. and Woodland St.

The unidentified victim was found with three gunshot wounds to the leg and was able to drive themself to St. Francis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested t this time, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

