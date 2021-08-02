Hartford police investigate shooting on Ashley St.

The victim is in stable condition

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to 88 Ashley Street around 12:45pm. Officers responded on a ShotSpotter activation.

When they arrived, the found the crime scene, but the victim had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim was listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Police are also investigating two overnight shootings in Hartford.

The first shooting police said happened around 11: 40 p.m. Sunday. They responded to a home on Westland Street on a ShotSpotter activation. While they were on scene, an area hospital reported that a 19-year-old woman had arrived by private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back.