Hartford police investigate shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Police said at 2:41 p.m., they were called to the area of 14 York Street on a report of a party shot. Upon arrival, a man was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was alert and conscious on the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

