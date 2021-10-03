Police investigate a Hartford shooting

The victim succumbed to a gunshot wound in the hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday evening.

Hartford police say they responded to a Shot Spotter activation at Blue Hills Avenue at around 9:42 p.m. Officers found a man in his twenties conscious with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified by officials as Benjamin Garnett of Hartford.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions are currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.