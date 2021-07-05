Hartford Police investigating car break-ins reported across the city

Detectives say at least 16 cars were hit at the Colt Gateway Complex on Huyshope Avenue in a 48-hour time frame April 24th through April 26th during overnight.

Detectives say at least 16 cars were hit at the Colt Gateway Complex on Huyshope Avenue in a 48-hour time frame April 24th through April 26th during the overnight hours into the early morning.

Dozens of vehicles were left smashed out and shattered, police say they don’t have reports any valuables were taken.

Larry Dooley is the Managing Partner at the Colt Gateway, “We’re still trying to find out how many cars were damaged or broken into.”

That’s what happened to more than a dozen cars in the parking lot of the Colt Gateway Complex. Authorities said the vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage for vehicle owners and some tenants of Larry Dooley.

“The frustration of our tenants and how sorry we are to our tenants, we have a security guard out here, we’re changing that up. His routes, the minute the guy or woman moves the car they immediately zip behind,” Dooley added.

Hartford police say they’re investigating additional break-ins’ on Front Street, Charter Oak Place, Clemens Place, market street, and the Super 8 Motel.

Erin Mairson is a resident of the Capewell Lofts in Hartford discussed the break-ins.

"It’s weird I don’t feel they pick on certain car, I’m waiting for my tires to be next,” said Mairson.

Five cars were hit over on Charter Oak Avenue in that same two-day period.

Mairson said, “The car spun around, and almost hit me. And I walked out car had alarms going off and windows shattered and I panicked, they drove away I got in my car and called police.”

Mairson described the getaway vehicle she saw leaving the lot.

“It was a group of people. It was an Acura with tinted windows but they rolled down their window, did a hand thing, and drove away,” Mairson said. “I felt really unsafe as a woman being alone.”

Police say there have been no arrests made in connection with the break-ins.

Back at the Colt building, Larry Dooley said they’re looking to add surveillance. He suspects this could be the work of kids.

“We’re just as concerned about it as our tenants. We don’t look at it as a big safety issue, what a rough Monday you wake up and find your car broken into,” Dooley stated.

