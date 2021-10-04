Police: 3-year-old shot dead in Hartford, unintended victim of drive-by shooting

Police, Mayor Bronin to hold press conference this evening.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Nelson and Martin Streets in the city's North End. Police say officers responded to the area of 182 Nelson Street on a Shot Spotter activation. While officers were canvassing, an area hospital alerted dispatch that a three-year-old victim had been transported with a gunshot wound. Initially listed in critical condition, the child later died.

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at Garden and Nelson St. Expecting more details from police later on pic.twitter.com/9hYJxkP5wp — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) April 10, 2021

Police say the incident was captured on camera. The camera footage shows a black Honda Accord stop alongside another vehicle, and a passenger in the Accord firing shots directly at the other vehicle. The victim’s vehicleleft the scene west on Nelson Street. The suspect vehicle was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle out of Windsor Locks. The suspect vehicle was later located unoccupied by a member of the department's Auto Theft Task Force.

The intended target of this shooting appears to be a male passenger of the victim’s vehicle. The apparent intended target fled the victim’s vehicle on foot after the shooting.

Police believe there were multiple witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477) as soon as possible.

Chief Thody and Mayor Bronin will address the community at a press conference at 6:45 p.m. this evening at the Public Safety Complex. FOX61 will stream the press conference live online.

While police were on the scene of the child's homicide, another shooting was reported just blocks away on Magnolia Street. We are awaiting details on that shooting.

We heard what appeared to sound like gunshots near Garden St. another police scene now forming on Magnolia St. pic.twitter.com/fasQpuMSRv — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) April 10, 2021