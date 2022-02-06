Hartford police investigating homicide

Police are at the scene on Bellevue Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning.

Details are few, but police confirmed that they are investigating a death in the area of 294 Bellevue Street.

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.