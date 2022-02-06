Hartford police investigating homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning.
Details are few, but police confirmed that they are investigating a death in the area of 294 Bellevue Street.
This is a developing story.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
