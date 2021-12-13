Two dead in Hartford's South End, shot inside 2-family home

Police say victims were not random; too early to rule out either a double homicide or a murder-suicide.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police say they are investigating two deaths in the city's South End on Monday evening.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the two, a female and a male, both believed to be in their twenties., were found inside a home at 45 Fenwick Street. Part of Fenwick Street, which runs parallel to Wethersfield Avenue, off of Roosevelt Street, is closed for the investigation.

Hartford police are on Fenwick St. investigating after 2 people were found dead in a home. Victims are a woman and a man both believed to be in their 20s. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/rIbRHHzgo6 — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) December 14, 2021

In a press briefing just after 8:30 p.m., Boisvert said the two dead people apparently died of gunshot wounds, shot inside the first floor of a 2-family home. Police have not yet recovered a gun. Detectives are awaiting a warrant to search the home. Boisvert said they could not yet rule out either murder-suicide or a double homicide.



We'll update this story with information as it comes in, and have full details on the FOX61 News at 10 and 11 p.m.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.