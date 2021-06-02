x
Hartford police investigating homicide

The incident took place on Irving Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon. 

Police said the fatal stabbing happened on Irving Street. The stabbing happened after a fight between two men. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more details as soon as we can. 

