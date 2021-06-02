Hartford police investigating homicide

The incident took place on Irving Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the fatal stabbing happened on Irving Street. The stabbing happened after a fight between two men. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more details as soon as we can.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.