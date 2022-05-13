Homicide investigation underway in Hartford

This is Hartford's 14th homicide of 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide in the area of 302 Bellevue Street in the city's North End.

This is Hartford's 14th homicide of 2022.

Hartford Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert said they received reports of shots fired at 9:13 p.m. on Friday. A crime unit that was in the area happened to see a driver involved in a crash on Sanford Street and performed CPR on the driver. The driver of the vehicle was the victim of the shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boisvert said the victim was seated in the vehicle and more than 10 rounds of gunfire came from outside of the vehicle, causing the victim to attempt to drive away and crash.

Boisvert said the victim has not been identified but he is believed to be in his 20s and is also believed to have been the intended target in this incident. Lt. Boisvert said there was another homicide on this same street earlier this year.

This is a developing story.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.