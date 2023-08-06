Hartford Police investigating three overnight homicides

One shooting on Sterling St. left two dead. Another person was fatally shot on Wethersfield Avenue in the early morning hours on Sunday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford say three people were killed overnight in two separate shooting incidents.

One person was fatally shot in the area of 675 Wethersfield Avenue in the city's South End. Two people were fatally shot in a double homicide in the area of 80 Sterling Street, just off Albany Avenue.

This is a developing story.

