Vernon police arrest Hartford officer for domestic assault at bowling alley

VERNON, Conn. — A Hartford police officer is on leave after being charged in connection to a domestic assault in a Vernon entertainment center earlier this week.

Vernon police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance complaint at Spare Time on Talcottville Road around 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim called 911 requesting help, according to police.

Police determined that Shameal Samuels had assaulted the victim, causing minor injuries.

Samuels was charged with assault and breach of peace. She was released on a $1,000 bond and was arraigned on Wednesday.

Hartford police told FOX61 that Samuels is a police officer for the capital city.

Samuels is "currently on personal leave until a determination can be made about her work status," Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert told FOX61.

