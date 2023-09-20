Park Street stores raided by Hartford police, illegal drugs, funs found

​Although both operations happened on the same street, is it unclear if there is a connection.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police performed two separate operations on Park Street Wednesday seizing numerous illegal firearms and narcotics from two local businesses.

One of the operations was at the Angel Grocery Smoke Shop on 636 Park Street where the Hartford Police Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the State Police Task Force and F.B.I Task Force, executed a search and seizure warrant

The warrants were also executed on the subject of the investigation’s vehicle, as well as a search of the suspect's home in New Britain by New Britain police.

As a result of this investigation, two AR-15 Ghost guns, one Glock 9mm, one Kimber .45 caliber pistol, two extended magazines, numerous rounds of ammunition, six pounds of marijuana, $1,500 in currency, and various drug packaging materials were seized.

Dan Marcos Dones-Vargas, 31 was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Sell. Ghost gun related charges are also forthcoming.

The other raid was at 490 Park Street where the Narcotics Unit along with assistance from the State Police Task Force, executed a search and seizure warrant at the, as of yet, unnamed smoke shop.

It was determined that marijuana and possibly narcotics were being sold from within the business and that firearms may be present.

The search resulted in the seizure of one Taurus 9mm, which was stolen out of Vermont, containing 12 rounds, $6,006 in U.S. Currency, six oxycodone pills, and two pounds of marijuana packaged for sale.

Two individuals were arrested.

Quentin Elky, 34, of Hartford, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Stealing a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell and Operating a Drug Factory.

Jaylenn Baez, 28. of Manchester, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Sell.

Although both operations happened on the same street, is it unclear if there is a connection.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.