Hartford Police seize loaded gun underneath baby in car seat

HARTFORD, Conn — A 30-year-old Hartford man is in police custody after officers investigating a shots fired incident found a loaded gun underneath a baby in a car seat.

Police say they went to Asylum Avenue around Noon on Tuesday due to a ShotSpotter activation. They also received a 911 call saying people in a white Audi were shooting at a gray vehicle after a crash between the two cars occurred.

Almost 10 minutes later, an officer working at a private duty road construction job saw the suspected car on Chadwick Avenue. He called for assistance.

Police responded to the area and Andre Pink was seen at the scene with two juveniles, one being in a car seat. Pink spoke to officers who say "his mannerisms and shielding/manipulation of the child seat," led to them believing something was underneath the seat.

Pink cooperated with police, which led to the seizure of a loaded Springfield Armory .45 caliber gun under the baby in the child seat. A query of the gun's serial number found the gun was an active theft from Bloomfield. Officers also learned through Pink's previous arrest history made him ineligible to legally possess a gun.

Police placed Pink under arrest and held him on a $200,000 bond. The two children were released to a friend of the family who came to the scene. The Department of Children & Families was notified of the arrest.