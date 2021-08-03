Hartford police: stabbing, multi-car crash sent 3 people to hospital

One person was unconscious, one stabbed, but all expected to recover.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford street was closed for hours Saturday night and into the morning after a multi-car crash and stabbing.

Officials said three people were taken to the hospital, one reportedly stabbed and another found unconscious but breathing after crashing into several cars on Collins street.

“My car got totaled,” said Clarence Nixon, a resident on Collins street. Nixon shared a photo on his cell phone, a picture of his 1997 Thunderbird smashed Saturday when a car crashed into it and several others.

He said he was sleeping when it happened. “They knocked on my door,” he said. “I didn’t even hear.”

Collins Street was shut down between Garden and Sumner for cleanup. Firefighters and police were both on the scene into the morning.

Police said they believe the driver was traveling eastbound and sideswiped several cars along the road, then somehow fishtailed and hit a car on the other side.

“Companies had to extricate one individual and he was transported to the hospital,” said Fire Department District Chief and Public Information Officer Mario Oquendo, Jr. “That person was unconscious, but breathing at the time of transport.”

Eddie Santiago, another resident nearby on Collins street said he pulled out the passenger in the car when he saw the crash. “Cut the airbag,” he said. “Pulled him out. Made sure that he was stable and brought him out and gave him some mouth-to-mouth on the floor.”

Santiago said the car was smoking so he pulled out the passenger out and gave him CPR.

“One of those vehicles was occupied by somebody delivering pizza,” said Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department. “That individual suffered minor injury.”

Hartford Police said one of the crash victims was also the victim of a stabbing that happened earlier in the area of Main and Rosemont streets.

“The passenger in the Acura was found to have a non-life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen area,” Lieutenant Boisvert said. “He was transferred to St. Francis Hospital where the Major Crime Unit responded and began to do an investigation.”

District Chief Oquendo asked for drivers to slow down as a recommendation for the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the city.

“They go too fast down here,” Nixon said pointing to a hospital down the street. “All the ambulance from downtown going to this hospital. We need speed bumps.”