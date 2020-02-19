Standoff ends in Hartford; police investigating

A juvenile reported to police that his mother was assaulted and her boyfriend had pointed a gun at her, leading her outside and leaving the home on foot.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A standoff ended in Hartford Wednesday morning with no injuries.

The incident started Tuesday night around 10:30 when police said they were called to a home in the city's north end. A juvenile reported to police that his mother was assaulted and her boyfriend had pointed a gun at her, leading her outside and leaving the home on foot.

Officers canvassed the area and were led back to her home address. According to police, officers outside saw a man and a woman in her apartment.

Police said they attempted to contact the pair, but it was unsuccessful.

Members of the Hartford Police Emergency Response Team (ERT), Major Crimes Division (MCD) and the Hostage Negotiations Team responded to assist the officers at the scene.

The other occupied apartments were evacuated as a safety precaution.

According to police, many attempts to contact the two inside the apartment were made via telephone and public address system. Following the attempts, ERT members began to make entry into the building.

At 2:44 a.m, the suspect and victim exited the apartment, along with a third party.

Police said there were no signs of obvious injury on any of the three occupants. The suspect has not been identified at this time.