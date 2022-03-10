Police confirm one fatality in Hartford shooting, another injured

The shooting occurred between Parkville Market and Pope Commons on Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — One person has died after two people were shot between Parkville Market and Pope Commons on Park Street in Hartford Monday afternoon.

Police said two victims were shot and one person died. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police are active on the scene and the area of Park Street and Pope Park Highway is blocked off.

A resident said they heard pops in the area and came out to see what was happening.

FOX61 has a reporter on the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.