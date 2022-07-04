Shooting at Hartford party leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Police

The shooting happened at Shultas Place around 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — One woman is dead and a man injured after a shooting early Monday morning at a party in Hartford, according to police.

Officers arrived at Shultas Place around 2:15 a.m. after a report of a person being shot. They found Jayla Heaven, 22 of Hartford, has been shot.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

A man in his twenties was also taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said there was a large party going on where the shooting happened.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The Hartford Police Department is also investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening on Albany Avenue.

At around 5:46 p.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter activation. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

