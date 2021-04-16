2 burned cars found in Hartford, South Windsor connected to weekend homicide: police

Police said 16-year-old Ja'Mari Preston of New Britain was shot and killed behind a home on Magnolia Street in Hartford on Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police said two cars believed to be connected to a homicide of a 16-year-old last weekend were found burned in both Hartford and South Windsor.

South Windsor police said one of the cars was found just west of the town's public works building on Burgess Road.

The location of the car in Hartford is unknown at this time.

Police said 16-year-old Ja'Mari Preston of New Britain was shot and killed behind a home on Magnolia Street in Hartford on Saturday, just hours after 3-year-old Randell Jones of Hartford was shot and killed a few streets away.

Police say the two shootings are connected but have not released any details on how they are related.

Preston's family and friends say they are mourning the loss of their loved one.

"Ja'Mari was a wonderful kid. He was loving, he was caring, he cared about people, he'd give you the clothes off his back. He was considerate, he was always happy. Joking, loving, always saying grandma I love you," said Janice Williams, his great-grandmother.

Preston's mother, Shana Dixon says he had six siblings, liked to rap and wanted to study animals when he grew up.

"My son was is a legend. And I'm going to say this, legends never die," she said.

The family is now asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to come forward.

"I'm begging anybody, if they know anything, please call the cops. Anonymous, I don't care," said Kimberly Cooper, his great-aunt. "If you loved Ja'Mari, please come forward and tell," she said.

Anyone with information can call Hartford Police's anonymous tip line, (860) 722-TIPS (8477)

There is a GoFundMe account set up for the family.

