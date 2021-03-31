Hartford police investigate stabbing; suspect arrested

Police said a man was found stabbed several times in his upper back and shoulder.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested following a stabbing late Tuesday night in the city.

Police said they were called to a home on Edgewood Street on the report of a man who had been stabbed outside.

When officers arrived, they immediately began life-saving measures on the victim who police said was stabbed four times on the right side of his upper back and shoulder.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he's currently listed in stable condition.

While on scene, dispatch had stated that the suspect ran from the scene toward Vine Street.

Police had learned the two people were following the suspect, traveling east on Rockville Street. Officers managed to find the suspect and they were detained.

Arrested was 40-year-old Areal Valentin. He was charged with assault 1st, reckless endangerment 1st, and breach of peace 2nd.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.