Crime

Hartford police investigating stabbing that left victim in critical condition

The victim was reportedly stabbed multiple times and was transported to a hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man in Hartford was is in critical condition after he was stabbed early Friday morning, police said.

Hartford patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the lobby of 22 Elliot Street around 4:36 a.m. They found a male victim with numerous stabs wounds.

Police said the victim is in his forties, and that he was taken to a local hospital to be treated. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the case should call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

