2 men charged with murder in connection to fatal beating at a Hartford Super 8

Hartford Police said they have arrested two men in connection to a homicide at Super 8 motel in January.

Police had found 23-year-old Kashnille Haye dead at the motel on West Service Road on January 12th. The medical examiner said he died from blunt force trauma to the head and face.

Hartford Police now say two men, Quinton Prince and Kareem Andrew, were arrested in connection with the homicide.

The two have been charged with Felony Murder, Criminal Attempt Robbery in the 1st, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the 1st.

Police said the case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.