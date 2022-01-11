Teen arrested in East Hartford homicide

Police credit the recently installed Street Security Camera system for the quick arrest

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 15-year-old from Hartford has been arrested in connection with the death of an East Hartford teen earlier this week.

Police said around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to a report of an individual on the ground in the area of 25 Westbrook Street. Emergency responders located the teen unresponsive young male, apparently the victim of gunfire. He was pronounced dead and East Hartford Police Detectives began investigating this incident as a homicide. This victim has been identified as a 17-year-old East Hartford resident.

This homicide was captured by the recently installed Street Security Camera system. Police said they were able to identify and arrested the suspect, a 15-year-old male from Hartford. He is being held on the charge of Manslaughter.

Authorities are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with Information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

