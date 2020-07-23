Second arrest made in connection to a deadly shooting on the West Hartford-Hartford line

The shooting on July 6 had killed 19-year-old Junny Lara-Velazquez , causing the car to crash into a Subway in a West Hartford shopping plaza

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police announced on Twitter that a second arrest had been made in the homicide of a 19-year-old from Hartford.

The suspect, not identified at this time, has been held on a $1.25 million bond.

Police are expected to release more details later today.

Police had also made an arrest on July 17 in connection to the deadly shooting that left 19-year-old Junny Lara-Velazquez dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened in the afternoon on July 6 in the area of Capitol Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police said the two victims in the car were shot at while driving west on Capital Avenue. The car then crashed after being shot into a Subway shop at a shopping plaza in West Hartford.

A charcoal Honda Accord coupe could be seen up against the building with emergency crews around the parking lot.

Officers found Lara-Velazquez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries. Lara-Velazquez's death was Hartford's 13th homicide of 2020. Another person in the car was also struck by gunfire but suffered non-life-threatening wounds. A third person suffered minor injuries due to the crash.

After a week of investigating, police arrested 24-year-old Hartford resident Edwin Franqui in connection to the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident in Bloomfield. At the time of his arrest, Franqui was initially arrested for possession of a firearm and high-capacity magazine.

Police say Franqui is a felon and cannot legally have a gun. He is being held on a $1.25 million for the murder of Lara-Velazquez, as well as facing other charges like assault in the first degree.