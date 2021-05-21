Hartford man arrested, charged in Wallingford gas station robbery

Officials said the suspect left the gas station before officers arrived but he was found a short distance away by Duchess Restaurant

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing several charges after robbing a Wallingford gas station, police said.

Around 12:40 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the Sunoco on Main Street on the report of a burglary in progress.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old James Epps, had left the scene before officers could arrive.

Investigators later found Epps a short distance away from the Sunoco, by Duchess Restaurant on Church Street. According to police, Epps had stolen merchandise on him.

Police said Epps has 'numerous' previous burglary convictions.

Epps was held on a $100,000 bond and charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, and Larceny in the Third Degree.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.