Harwington man arrested for suspected possession of child pornography

Investigators identified 11 digital images which depicted unidentified minors and met the definition of suspected child pornography.

HARWINTON, Conn. — A Harwington man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation, according to police.

William P. Pirotta, 32, was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with possessing child pornography in the third degree.

Police said that on April 13, 2023, the Harwinton Resident Troopers’ Office was contacted by a Winsted Police Detective regarding an ongoing investigation of a tip received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce in regard to a digital image identified as suspected child pornography. During the investigation, the Winsted Detective confirmed that the image was 'consistent in appearance' with child pornography and identified the Internet Protocol address (IP) of the device allegedly used to upload the image.

Records obtained from the Internet service provider associated with the IP address revealed that the subscriber was identified as Pirotta. Additional investigation revealed that Pirotta was also supervised by the Connecticut Office of Adult Probation and is a registered sex offender.

On April 19, 2023, probation officers conducted a visit at Pirotta's home. The probation officers found multiple 'electronic devices' which were then examined by members of the Office of Adult Probation and the State Forensic Laboratory. Evidence was also seized that was reviewed by the Resident State Trooper’s Office.

Investigators identified 11 digital images which depicted unidentified minors and met the definition of suspected child pornography.

An arrest warrant was approved for Pirotta on Monday.

Pirotta was released on a $50,000 court-set bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Torrington Superior Court on Aug, 11.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.