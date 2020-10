Hartford Police say they found the car in the capital city Tuesday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say a man is in custody after a stolen car ended up in a different city.

According to Hartford PD, a silver Range Rover was stolen from Wethersfield and found its way to Hartford Tuesday.

Police deployed spike strips and engaged in a foot chase of the suspect before arresting him.

Officials remind residents to "LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS."