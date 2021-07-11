Hit and run seriously injures Waterbury man

Police searching for an Audi with front end damage and CT plate AX02055

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police in Waterbury are searching for the driver of an Audi they say hit and seriously injured a man before fleeing the scene Saturday.

Police said at 11:39 PM, they were called to the area of 260 Pine Street for a man lying in the road way. When they arrived they found a 60 year old man with serious physical injuries. Emergency crews took the man to to an area hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition.

Police said the man were the result of a hit and run involving a vehicle traveling in the area at high rate of speed. Police continued to investigate the incident throughout the night and determined the striking vehicle was a dark colored Audi bearing Connecticut registration “AX02055”.

This car was later seen traveling in the area of East Main Street at a high rate of speed and was observed to have heavy front end damage. The incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information on this incident or the location of the striking vehicle is asked to contact this division at (203) 346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

