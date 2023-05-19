Hit and run leaves 4 women hospitalized in Hartford

Despite being hospitalized, the injuries to the women are non-life threatening. The suspect is still on the loose.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A hit-and-run left four women hospitalized with injuries in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

Hartford police said at 4:08 p.m., officers went to the area of 170 Nelson Street on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving pedestrians. Officers found four women that were struck by a vehicle.

The women were alert and conscious on scene and were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene but was quickly located, unoccupied, by officers.

The incident remains under investigation.

