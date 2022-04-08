x
Crime

Man charged with home invasion, kidnapping after posing as fake Amazon delivery employee: Milford police

The incident happened in January when two men, posed as fake Amazon employees, approached a home and forced their way in.
Credit: FOX61

MILFORD, Conn. — A man who posed as a fake Amazon delivery employee is facing home invasion and kidnapping charges, Milford police said.

The incident happened in January at a home on Naugatuck Avenue. 

Police said two armed suspects were dressed in Amazon delivery uniforms and were carrying a package. According to police, they forced their way into the home after the victim opened the door to take the package. 

Over the following months, detectives investigated the incident and on Thursday, police said 25-year-old Shane Gordon turned himself in, in connection with the home invasion. 

Gordon was charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, and first-degree larceny. Gordon posted the $750,000 bond and has been released, expected back at Milford Superior Court next week. 

