61-year-old shot and killed during attempted robbery: Police

Surveillance video shows a suspect attempting to rob Mark Pappacoda, 61, before shooting him, police said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was shot and killed after someone tried to rob him in a liquor store parking lot, according to police.

Officers were called after 9 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of the GI Package Store on 282 Ferry Street for a report of a person shot.

Police found a man laying on the ground, unresponsive. The victim, identified as Mark Pappacoda, 61, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Surveillance video shows a suspect attempting to rob Pappacoda before shooting him, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Surveillance photos of the suspect can be seen in the gallery below.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Or, submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).



