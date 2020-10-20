LIVE: 2 Houston police officers shot at apartment complex, suspect in custody and being taken to hospital

The earlier SWAT scene has ended, Houston police confirm. A press conference has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

HOUSTON — Two Houston police officers were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex south of the Medical Center on Tuesday morning, police said.

The wounded officers' conditions are not known at this time. Houston police have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. at the hospital. We will stream it live at that time.

The shooting led to a brief SWAT standoff before the suspect was located and was also taken to the hospital.

Houston police broke news of the shooting shortly after 9 a.m. on Twitter:

"HPD Command Staff and PIO en route to 2600 Holly Hall. Preliminary information is that at least one officer is shot. Scene is still active. Please avoid area. Further updates will be tweeted. "

Chief Art Acevedo later confirmed two officers were shot, asking the public to "please pray."

Views from Air 11 showed several police vehicles at an apartment complex. Further details about the shooting itself were not immediately released, but police said a SWAT team was called due to a "possible barricaded suspect."

Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi tweeted that the wounded officers were taken to the hospital:

"Two of our officers have been shot and being transported to the hospital, please keep them and all of our officers in your thoughts and prayers, we need them right now."

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña added that the scene was "still very active," advising people to stay clear of the area before 10 a.m. That SWAT scene is now over, however, traffic bad in the area and people will still want to avoid it.

