Hundreds of fentanyl bags seized in New London arrest

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A motor vehicle stop in New London lead to the arrest of a man who possessed 402 bags of fentanyl on Wednesday, according to New London police.
Police said at approximately 2:29 p.m., New London Vice and Narcotics Officers with assistance from the Statewide Violent Crimes Task Force did a motor vehicle stop on Water Street in connection to an ongoing investigation.
The driver, Richard Ortiz, 55, was found to be in possession of a total of 402 bags of fentanyl (90 grams), 21 grams of crack cocaine and $2,032 in cash.
Ortiz was charged with two counts of Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Sell and two counts of Possession of Narcotics.
Ortiz was held on a $25,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday.
