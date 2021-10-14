Husband charged with murder in Guilford woman's death

GUILFORD, Conn. — Editor's note: the video above was from July.
The husband of a Guilford woman who was found dead in July was charged with her murder on Thursday, officials announced.
Robert Faison, 45, of West Haven, was charged with the death of a woman who was found dead on July 22 after police performed a welfare check at 61 Mohawk Trail. Officials said her death was due to blunt force trauma. Police did not identify the victim.
Police said Faison was identified as a suspect in the case on July 30. Connecticut State Police and NYPD located him in a homeless shelter in New York City. He was taken into custody and charged with violating a probation warrant.
He had been held in custody until Thursday's arrest. He is being held on a $2 million bond.
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.