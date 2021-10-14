x
Crime

Husband charged with murder in Guilford woman's death

He was located in a NYC homeless shelter

GUILFORD, Conn. — Editor's note: the video above was from July. 

The husband of a Guilford woman who was found dead in July was charged with her murder on Thursday, officials announced.

Robert Faison, 45, of West Haven, was charged with the death of a woman who was found dead on July 22 after police performed a welfare check at 61 Mohawk Trail. Officials said her death was due to blunt force trauma. Police did not identify the victim. 

Police said Faison was identified as a suspect in the case on July 30. Connecticut State Police and NYPD located him in a homeless shelter in New York City. He was taken into custody and charged with violating a probation warrant. 

Credit: Guilford Police
Robert Faison

He had been held in custody until Thursday's arrest. He is being held on a $2 million bond. 

---

