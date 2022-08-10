'I didn’t think it was real' | Worker speaks out after being victim to string of New London County robberies

A worker in Franklin had a gun at his back as police investigate robberies at three gas stations, a convenience store, a smoke shop, and a market across the county.

FRANKLIN, Connecticut — The work day for Shawn Taylor was nearing its last couple of hours Friday at the Mobil gas station off Route 32 in Franklin. A customer had pulled up as Taylor was outside. The man held the door for Taylor as they both went inside the shop. Then a gun was pressed against Taylor’s back.

“We got about midway through and he said, “You know what time it is?” and I turned around and said, “What?” When I turned around, he pulled a pistol out of his waistband and put it to my back,” Taylor said. “At first, I didn’t think it was real.”

The Franklin gas station was one of six businesses across New London County robbed Friday evening. Police are believed to be looking for the same suspect. It’s believed the man captured in surveillance footage at the different sites first hit the gas station in Franklin around 7:30 p.m. where he got about $600. Less than 20 minutes later, police in Norwich were responding to a gas station on Washington Street for an armed robbery. At approximately 8:10 p.m., police in Waterford were called to the Quaker Hill section for an armed robbery at Price Cutter Vape and Smoke Shop on Norwich Road. About 30 minutes later, the Pump N Munch in Groton reported an armed robbery. Police then responded to another armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Stonington. Finally, an armed robbery was reported just after nine at Pumpkin Hill Marketplace in Ledyard. Photos released by three of the police departments appear to show a Black male suspect in gray pants, a black jacket, and a covering on his face.

“When the cops were here, to hear the radio go off one right after the other after the other,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the situation across the county is “insane” and he was scared the suspect would later return. He said the Major Crimes Squad stayed until one in the morning investigating. The Franklin gas station had been robbed a month ago and their safety was taken.

The Norwich man said the incident changed how he associated with customers Saturday.

“I find myself a little more on edge. Somebody earlier pulled their money out a little awkwardly and it was like, “Man don’t tell me I’m getting robbed again,” he said. “Just do what they tell you it’s not worth the money, your life over the money.”

Armed robberies have been occurring across the state in recent weeks. Two gas stations in Terryville had thousands of dollars collectively taken in September. Multiple businesses were hit in Waterbury, Watertown, and Naugatuck hours apart in late September.

Anyone with information on the robberies in New London County is asked to reach out to the respective agencies:

Franklin: 800-953-7747

Norwich: 860-886-5561

Waterford: 860-442-9451

Groton: 860-445-2451

Stonington: 860-599-4411

Ledyard: 860-464-6400

