Incident under investigation in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are currently investigating an incident in the area of Robin Rd. and Farmington Ave.
Police have taped off the area and are asking the public to stay away from the surrounding neighborhoods.
This is a developing story. We have a FOX61 crew on the scene and will provide further details later.
Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.
