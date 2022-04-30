Incident under investigation in West Hartford

Police have taped off the area to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are currently investigating an incident in the area of Robin Rd. and Farmington Ave.

Police have taped off the area and are asking the public to stay away from the surrounding neighborhoods.

WHPD is actively investigating an incident in the area of Robin Rd. and Farmington Ave. and we are asking the public to please avoid the area and the surrounding neighborhoods. Posted by Town of West Hartford Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

This is a developing story. We have a FOX61 crew on the scene and will provide further details later.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.