Infant inside vehicle stolen from Waterbury gas station found safe: police

The incident happened Tuesday evening at the Shell gas station at 618 West Main St.

WATERBURY, Conn. — An infant child in Waterbury is safe after it was inside a vehicle stolen Tuesday night, police said.

Waterbury police received a report around 9:16 p.m. of a stolen 2020 Chevrolet Equinox from the Shell gas station at 618 West Main St. The caller told dispatch that their infant child was inside the vehicle, during the theft.

Officers at the scene spoke with the complainant, who told officers that she contacted On-Star and was advised that her vehicle was in the area of Highland Avenue at Chase Parkway. On-Star is an operator-assisted service that can track vehicles and provide help to drivers in event of a crash or other emergency.

Officers were dispatched to Highland Avenue and located the SUV in the parking lot of Webster Bank at 326 Highland Avenue, about a mile away. The infant child was found sleeping in their car seat inside the vehicle. The child was unharmed, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene for an evaluation.

Police determined the suspect arrived at the gas station in a grey-colored Infiniti. The suspect is described as a male, however, his age and ethnicity are unknown. Police said he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau continues to investigate this incident and asks that anyone with information contact detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Earlier this month, a similar theft of a car with a child inside took place in Wolcott. The child, in that case, was found unharmed two hours later.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.