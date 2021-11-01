Inmate at Suffield prison seriously injured in stabbing: police

Christian Kovaciny, 66, was stabbed repeatedly in his head, neck and back

SUFFIELD, Conn. — An inmate was seriously injured after being stabbed Saturday evening at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institute, according to state police.

Police said they were called to the prison at 7:20 p.m. on the report of an inmate assault.

When they arrived, they found 66-year-old Christian Kovaciny who had been stabbed repeatedly in his head, neck, and back in a common area of the facility.

According to police, Levarr Frazier, 30, committed the assault with a homemade weapon. Officials said the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Kovaciny was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

