Inmate at Suffield prison seriously injured in stabbing: police

SUFFIELD, Conn. — An inmate was seriously injured after being stabbed Saturday evening at McDougall-Walker Correctional Institute, according to state police.
Police said they were called to the prison at 7:20 p.m. on the report of an inmate assault.
When they arrived, they found 66-year-old Christian Kovaciny who had been stabbed repeatedly in his head, neck, and back in a common area of the facility.
According to police, Levarr Frazier, 30, committed the assault with a homemade weapon. Officials said the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.
Kovaciny was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he is expected to survive.
