Investigation finds Stonington police were tricked by assault suspect

STONINGTON, Conn. — An independent investigation has found that a white couple accused of attacking a Black worker at a Connecticut hotel in June were able to escape arrest at the scene by tricking Stonington police.

The investigation was ordered by town officials and released this week. It found there was no malice or bias by officers who investigated the June 26 incident in Mystic.

Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay were arrested in July in Brooklyn, New York, and returned to Connecticut.