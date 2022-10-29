x
Crime

Assault in Woodbury under investigation: Police

The investigation is still in it's early stages.
woodbury police

WOODBURY, Conn — Police are investigating an assault that hospitalized a man in Woodbury on Saturday. 

Trooper Sarah Salerno said that at approximately 5:25 p.m., Troop L received a report of an assault on South Main St. in Woodbury. Emergency services went to the scene, as well as State Troopers and Woodbury officers. 

Trooper Salerno said the investigation is still early and there will be more information released at a later time. 

This is a developing story. 

