'It gives a little hope' | Friends and family seek answers in 25 year old cold case

In 2020, police made an arrest in this case, but the case is still cold.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FARMINGTON, Conn. — It’s been 25 years since Agnes Ziemlewski was found shot to death at the MDC reservoir in Farmington.

In 2020, police made an arrest in this case, but the case is still cold.

“This is a place that I come for peace, for hope,” said Jolanta Emmons.

On Sunday, Jolanta Emmons came to The Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield to pray and hope for justice for her friend Anges Ziemlewski who was just 26.

“Just a happy person and she didn’t deserve to die so young,” said Emmons.

25 years ago, on September 24th, 1998, Anges was found shot to death at the MDC reservoir in Farmington.

Police are still searching for the person that took her life.

“Every year I hope this is going to be the year that the person that did this will come forward. You can’t be at peace for doing this to Angus,” said Emmons.

In 2020 there was a small breakthrough in the case.

Police arrested 50-year-old Katherine Pires of East Hartford in relation to the cold case. She’s charged with Hindering Prosecution and Interfering with an Officer. Police say that Anges and Pires knew each other indirectly.

While Anges’ friends and family still seek answers into who pulled the trigger ending her life, Emmons said this arrest is in progress.

“It gives a little hope,” said Emmons.

The state offered a $50,000 reward years ago and it’s still valid for any information that would lead to the arrest and conviction who killed Agnes.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.