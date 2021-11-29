Italian man traveled to Connecticut to meet up with 15-year-old girl: Newington police

Police said 26-year-old Francesco Nolfi met the girl online and exchanged sexually explicit photos over four months.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — An Italian man traveled more than 4,000 miles to meet up with a 15-year-old Connecticut girl he met online, Newington police said Monday.

On the day after Thanksgiving, Newington police officers were called to a residential neighborhood on a report of a suspicious occupied vehicle.

Police said 26-year-old Francesco Saverio Nolfi, of Grosseto, Italy, was inside the vehicle with a 15-year-old girl.

Officers determined that Nolfi and the teenager had met online and that he had traveled to the United States to meet in person.

Police determined that two had been in contact over a four-month period and that sexually explicit photographs had been exchanged.

Police said illegal sexual contact had also occurred between Nolfi and the teenager.

Nolfi was taken into custody Saturday. He was charged with enticing a minor by computer and illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.

He was held on a court-set bond of $650,000.

