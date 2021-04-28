Ivoryton woman accused in attempted gas station robbery with a taser

Police say the suspect was seen on store surveillance attempting to rob the station with a taser.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 37-year-old Ivoryton woman is accused of trying to rob a busy gas station in Connecticut’s Capital City with a taser earlier this week.

Tahesia Thomas was charged with robbery in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, and threatening in the second degree Monday night.

Officers say Thomas was seen on store surveillance attempting to rob the station with a taser. The footage showed Thomas standing in line with other customers, the taser out in the open, and no attempt to hide the weapon.

“Well, they’re dangerous. It could incapacitate you. We carry tasers at the PD, we’ve all been tased it’s no picnic, " said Hartford police Public Information Officer Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

"She spark tested the taser, which means she activated it, but nobody was stunned or tased with it,” added Lt. Boisvert.

No money was taken despite Thomas approaching the clerk's window and according to court documents made threats including, “give me the money, I’m not playing with you guys.”

The court documents also said Thomas told other customers to “give me the money and don’t play games” before walking right out the door.

“Hartford police officers pulled up, located a female exiting the gas station matching the description provided by people on phone and she was found to have taser on her person,” Lt. Boisvert added.

Thomas made her first court appearance in Hartford on the charges and according to Hartford officials is being held on a $150,000.00 bond. Her next court appearance is June 6.

