Jacksonville police search for hit and run driver in the Pine Forest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are searching for a hit and run driver after a crash on Feb. 6 in the Pine Forest area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Powers Avenue. The silver Mercedes SUV in the photos was being driven by a woman. While traveling west on University Boulevard, the woman crashed into the victim's car, according to police.

After coming to a stop, the victim got out of his car to check the damage. While he assessed his car, the woman sped off and hit the victim with her car, police said.