Crime

Jacksonville police search for hit and run driver in the Pine Forest area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Powers Avenue on Feb. 6.
Credit: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are searching for a hit and run driver after a crash on Feb. 6 in the Pine Forest area. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Powers Avenue. The silver Mercedes SUV in the photos was being driven by a woman. While traveling west on University Boulevard, the woman crashed into the victim's car, according to police. 

Credit: JSO

After coming to a stop, the victim got out of his car to check the damage. While he assessed his car, the woman sped off and hit the victim with her car, police said. 

If you have any information about the crash, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

