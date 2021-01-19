Jan. 16 stabbing death is Wallingford's second homicide in eight months

23-year-old Kristopher Carlson, of Meriden, was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in custody on $1 bond.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A stabbing death outside of a popular Wallingford café left the owner is complete shock by what happed nearly an hour after closing Saturday night.

Just before 10:30pm, outside of the Corner Café, in the Yalesville section of Wallingford, two men argued. One of them, Ernest Cipolli, 32, of Wallingford, was stabbed to death.

"Officers responded and they located a victim laying down in the parking lot, where he sustained several stab wounds," said Sgt. Stephen Jacques of the Wallingford Police Department.

Cipolli was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 23-year-old Kristopher Carlson, of Meriden, was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in custody on $1 bond.

"An altercation took place at the café prior to the actual incident, but I’m not really sure if they knew each other prior to this," said Jacques.

The Corner Café owner, who said she was too distraught by what happened to appear on camera, tells FOX61 she reviewed the restaurant's tape and that it did not appear that the men spoke to one another inside before the 9:30 closing time.

"At this time, unfortunately, I can’t comment on that," said Jacques.

This is the Wallingford Police Department’s second homicide investigation in eight months. The previous involved 17-year-old Nolvin Diaz, who was found beaten to death floating in Community Lake in early May. His 21-year-old uncle, David Diaz Perez, was charged with murder.

"The last homicide we investigated was the Oakdale Theater, which was some years ago now," Jacques stated.

That was a shooting in the theater parking lot following the Meek Mill concert in December 2016.