Jeep stolen at gunpoint in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are investigating the theft of a Jeep Wrangler late Saturday night at gunpoint at a local gas station.

Police said they were called to the Shell gas station at 2512 Albany Avenue for the report of a carjacking. Two victims said while they were at the gas station, they were approached by two suspects that displayed handguns, demanding their vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle, a 2020 white Jeep Wrangler, with CT registration AY62708 was driven away by the two suspects. There were no reported injuries during this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or may have information about this incident is requested to contact the Police immediately. The incident is documented under case number 2100020761.

