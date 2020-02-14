The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos: podcast explores the search and what's followed

A podcast will focus on the search for Jennifer Dulos in a new episode.

It started with a Silver Alert about a missing woman in New Canaan just before Memorial Day. But soon, the search for Jennifer Dulos had expanded throughout Connecticut and New York as it gained more attention.

Dulos, the mother of five children, disappeared after dropping her kids off at school on the morning of May 24, 2019. At the time she was going through a contentious divorce with her husband, Fotis Dulos.

FOX61 anchor Ben Goldman said it wasn't surprising that the search for Jennifer Dulos was followed so closely in Connecticut and across the country.

“You know from the outside everyone would think that this family had everything. Money, five kids, beautiful home,” he said.

For the next nine months, the story grabbed headlines on a daily basis. In early June, Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. But there was still no sign of Dulos’ estranged wife.

Now a podcast is looking at the search for Jennifer Dulos and what happened in the wake of her disappearance. The VAULT Studios podcast “True Crime Chronicles” will talk about the investigation with Goldman in an episode that will be available Monday.

You can download and subscribe to "True Crime Chronicles" on any podcast platform, including Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and Apple Podcasts. You also can listen to the latest episode in the player below when it is released on Monday.

Goldman remembered that as the evidence seemed to mount against Fotis, FOX61's journalists focused on keeping an open mind.

“All of us were saying, ‘What if he didn’t do it?’" he said. "You know, then you don’t want to make this guy look like a criminal if he’s not one.”

But in early January 2020, Fotis was arrested at his home in Farmington and charged with murder, conspiracy murder and kidnapping. His girlfriend and a close associate were also arrested in connection to the case.

And then, on Jan. 28, 2020, Fotis Dulos was found slumped in his vehicle inside the garage of his home. He died two days later.