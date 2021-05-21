Jessica Edwards' husband arrested in connection with her death

Tahj Hutchinson, 22, was charged with manslaughter in the first degree. Edwards' body was found Friday afternoon in East Hartford.

MANCHESTER, Conn — Police have arrested Jessica Edwards' husband 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson in connection with her death.

Hutchinson has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Officers were inside Hutchinson's home with him for several hours before he was arrested. He was taken outside in handcuffs by two officers and placed into an unmarked car.

The body of Edwards was found by police Friday afternoon after she was reported missing almost over a week ago.

Police said that officers found a body at the entrance to the Hockanum River Linear off of Chipper Drive in East Hartford early Friday morning. The body was soon identified as Edwards.

Police added that more charges may be filed against Hutchinson at the end of the investigation and the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner's autopsy.

More information and the court location for Monday will be released by police over the weekend.

BREAKING: A man just walked out of the home on Fairview St. in Manchester in handcuffs with police @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/wW3P2QLwM5 — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) May 22, 2021

